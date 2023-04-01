Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expands By 26.7%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
