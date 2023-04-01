Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Increases By 52.6%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ContraFect to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
ContraFect Trading Down 16.4 %
NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 137,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
