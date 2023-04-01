Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Declines By 13.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 2,718,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $75.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Copart
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
