Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Declines By 13.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 2,718,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $75.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

