Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Increases By 29.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of EMX Royalty stock remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Thursday.
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
