Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Increases By 29.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of EMX Royalty stock remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

