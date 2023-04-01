Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Declines By 24.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.3 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

NYSE ERF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,236,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.