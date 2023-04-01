Short Interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expands By 14.5%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,094. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Everi by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Everi by 105.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Everi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

See Also

