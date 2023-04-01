Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 12.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.33. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,928. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FJP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

