Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 12.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.33. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,928. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.