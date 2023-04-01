Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expands By 28.3%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on GTHX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 822,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,235. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.63% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

