Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Rises By 26.4%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 980,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 394,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Wolfgang Laures acquired 277,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 785,800 shares of company stock worth $2,606,416 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 49.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 4,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,697 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Glatfelter by 9.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,050,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

See Also

