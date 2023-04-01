Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Increases By 13.9%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,022.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $65.42 on Friday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

