Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Rises By 52.0%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,906. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

