Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Expands By 13.8%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,834,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 1,612,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 873.6 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $21.06 during midday trading on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.