Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Rises By 12.5%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LARK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

