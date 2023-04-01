Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Decreases By 17.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTLHY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.48. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.83%.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.
