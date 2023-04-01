Short Interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Expands By 25.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,346. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.