Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expands By 20.8%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,718.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,089.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

PLYA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

