Short Interest in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Increases By 21.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,431 shares of company stock valued at $41,125,124 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 161,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,057. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

