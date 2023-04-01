Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 23.1%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.58.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the second quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 28.4% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
