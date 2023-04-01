Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Decreases By 17.7%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDACW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 738,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 754,694 shares during the last quarter.

