Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $223.37 million and $49.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,378.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00325821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00074176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00544369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00441227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,650,372,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

