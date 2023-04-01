Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

