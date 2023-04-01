Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 0.01.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
