Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Sientra Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
