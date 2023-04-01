Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sientra by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sientra by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

