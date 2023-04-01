Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,639 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

