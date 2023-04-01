Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sizzle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 599,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 696,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 2,400.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 600,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.