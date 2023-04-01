SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 3,734,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SLM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

