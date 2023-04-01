Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $119.98 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $119.98 million and $52.73 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,293,612,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,293,468,806 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

