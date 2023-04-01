Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sohu.com Trading Up 2.9 %
SOHU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 35,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $20.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.