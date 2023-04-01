Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SOHU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 35,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.38. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,362,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,521 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

