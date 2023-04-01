SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 5,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.