SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AVEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

