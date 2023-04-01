SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 59,764,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

