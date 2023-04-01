SOL Capital Management CO Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF accounts for 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.45% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BOTZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 735,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,153. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

