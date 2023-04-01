SOL Capital Management CO Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 13,273,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,206,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

