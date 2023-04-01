SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 228,765 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,765 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 140,299 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,075,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 139,896 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. 296,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.