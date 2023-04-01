SOL Capital Management CO Sells 323 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. 4,956,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

