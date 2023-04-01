Solana Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Solana has a market cap of $8.13 billion and $344.69 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $21.09 or 0.00074187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 385,635,883 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

