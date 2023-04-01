SOMESING (SSX) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. SOMESING has a total market cap of $53.34 million and $1.40 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,755,484,420 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

