Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $273.06 million and approximately $1,720.83 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00201276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,522.86 or 1.00016988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01294694 USD and is down -13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,800.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

