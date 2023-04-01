Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Sells 370,190 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,190 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises 1.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned 0.43% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $73,046,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.96. 1,378,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

