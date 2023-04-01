Spartan Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLATU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 75.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VLATU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.25. 2,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

