Spartan Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBSTU. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 60.7% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 91.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NBSTU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

