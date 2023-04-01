Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,514 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tio Tech A worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 2.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tio Tech A by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TIOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. 7,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,597. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Tio Tech A Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

