Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $758,000 Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 117.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Slam by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of SLAMU stock remained flat at $10.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

