Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,000 HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.30% of HPX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in HPX in the third quarter worth $114,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of HPX by 531.3% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 568,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 478,200 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HPX by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

HPX Stock Performance

Shares of HPX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.57. 1,017,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. HPX Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $50.50.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

