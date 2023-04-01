Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,550 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 151,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,473. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

