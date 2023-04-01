Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 1,577,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

