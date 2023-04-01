Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the quarter. AltC Acquisition makes up approximately 1.1% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 53.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 801,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,159,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 200.9% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 248,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

