Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 149,945 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,945 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 7,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

