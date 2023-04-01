SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 26,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,545.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.62. 2,837,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,434. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

