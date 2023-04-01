Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $104.13. 6,900,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

