Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) PT Set at C$0.67 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price target on Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starcore International Mines stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. Starcore International Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.30.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

